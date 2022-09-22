Look: Dolphins Cheerleader Goes Viral Following Win

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There are few better stories in the National Football League right now than the Miami Dolphins.

Miami, which made one of the biggest moves of the offseason in the acquisition of Tyreek Hill, is off to a 2-0 start, thanks to some big play from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

This weekend, the undefeated Dolphins will face off against the Super Bowl favorite Bills. It should be a fun matchup.

This past weekend, a Dolphins cheerleader went viral on social media following the team's 2-0 start to the year.

Jared, a cheerleader for the Dolphins, has more than 5,000 followers on Instagram. That number is sure to grow in the weeks to come.

Jared has been pretty excited about the return of football this fall. The Dolphins' improved play is likely helping with that, too.

Miami and Buffalo are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will air on CBS.