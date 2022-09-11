Look: Donald Trump Makes Opinion On Herschel Walker Very Clear

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Former NFL star and college football legend Herschel Walker doesn't have much experience in the political world.

However, neither did Donald Trump prior to his successful run for president.

Unsurprisingly, the former president of the United States has made it clear that he's supportive of Walker in his run for U.S. Senate out of Georgia.

"Herschel is looking good—a shining star for Georgia," the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Herschel Walker is now leading by a couple of points in the polls.

The November election is just a couple of months away now.