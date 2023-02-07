Look: Donna Kelce Makes Special Appearance At Super Bowl Opening Night

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and his mother Donna fight back tears of joys after the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on January 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NFL fans have labeled Sunday's championship clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs the Kelce Bowl.

In that case, it's only right that Donna Kelce took star billing during Monday's opening media night.

As Michael Irvin interviewed Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Donna surprised her sons with cookies.

She wore a morphed jersey with Travis' uniform on the front and Jason's on the back before discussing how much it means to see her children reach the Super Bowl.

"It feels amazing that they've been able to both get to this point in their careers and to both enjoy this Super Bowl together," Donna Kelce said. "It's just amazing."

At least Jason and Travis both play on offense and won't directly butt heads Sunday. While she won't pick sides, Mama Kelce revealed her plan to "scream loud every time someone has the ball."

Before competing for the NFL's ultimate prize, the Kelce brothers invited their parents on their New Heights podcast, where they urged the NFL to let Donna flip the pre-game coin toss. An online petition has received over 164,000 signatures.

Watching her sons face off is a tough predicament for a mother, but Donna said Sunday will be her "best day ever" besides when both of them were born.