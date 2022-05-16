Look: Drew Brees' Reaction To Saints Signings Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Drew Brees is either seriously considering an NFL comeback or having fun teasing New Orleans Saints fans.

Either way, we're enjoying it.

Sunday night, Brees responded to a report from the New York Post, which claimed that the former quarterback was not returning to work at NBC.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," he tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Brees posted something similar on Instagram.

"Man..signing (Jarvis Landry) and (Tyrann Mathieu) makes me want to come back and play again!!! Great additions…leaders and players!" he wrote.

If Brees returns, the Saints of course make a lot of sense, but two other teams do, too.