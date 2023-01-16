Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants Win

HARRISON, NJ - AUGUST 28: Former NFL New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning New York Giants, part of the Gotham FC ownership group, walks on the pitch before the National Women's Soccer League match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 28, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

The New York Giants have won a playoff game for the first time since their 2012 Super Bowl win.

Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two championships, took to social media following the big win on Sunday afternoon.

The former Giants quarterback had a two-word reaction to New York's win over Minnesota.

"Let’s Goooooooo!" he tweeted.

The Giants are set to take on the Eagles in the Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon.

The game will reportedly kick off on Saturday night.