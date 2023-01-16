Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants Win
The New York Giants have won a playoff game for the first time since their 2012 Super Bowl win.
Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two championships, took to social media following the big win on Sunday afternoon.
The former Giants quarterback had a two-word reaction to New York's win over Minnesota.
"Let’s Goooooooo!" he tweeted.
The Giants are set to take on the Eagles in the Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon.
The game will reportedly kick off on Saturday night.