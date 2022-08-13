Look: Eli Manning Has Perfect Dad Joke For Peyton

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Eli Manning has four kids; by now, he's perfected dad jokes. He even used one on Peyton this week.

In a teaser clip from ESPN+'s Eli's Places, Eli reveals an awfully corny dad joke for Peyton.

"My travel was provided by Nicholas Air. A great way to fly and think of my dad jokes," said Eli.

"Hey, Peyton, where does a mountain climber keep his airplane? In a cliffhanger."

Takes notes, dads. This one's a keeper.

The Manning family, meanwhile, is everywhere these days. Eli's nephew, Arch, is a five-star recruit in the 2023 cycle. He committed to Texas earlier this year.

Eli believes Arch's early commitment can help him enjoy his senior year of high school.

“Now he can just go enjoy his senior year (at Isadore Newman School,)” Eli said, via New York Post. “Go play football and try to win some football games and be a great teammate and don’t have to worry about the next step. He’s going to a great spot, great history of football in Texas, and excited to get to watch him.”

We can't even imagine how corny Eli is around Arch. He definitely has a lengthy list of dad and uncle jokes at his disposal.