Look: Eli Manning Reacts To Giants' Shocking Win Sunday

The New York Giants started Sunday's NFL action with a major upset in London.

Down by as many as 14 points, Big Blue rallied to defeat the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A former franchise icon liked what he saw.

"Big Win!!!" Eli Manning wrote on Twitter with a photo of the 27-22 final score. "Still undefeated in London."

The Giants improved to 3-0 in London, and they'll hope this season goes as well as the last two.

Manning accrued just 59 passing yards in the NFL's first-ever London game, but the Giants nevertheless pulled off a 13-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. They later stunned the undefeated New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

In 2016, the Giants won another 17-10 defensive stalemate over the Rams at Twickenham Stadium. They earned their last playoff appearance that year before getting eliminated by Green Bay in the opening round.

With 12 games remaining, the Giants have already matched last season's win tally. Perhaps traveling across the pond will once again provide good fortune to a franchise that hasn't had much to celebrate since Manning led the G-Men to his second championship a decade ago.

The Giants can prove they're a legitimate contender when returning to the U.S. to host the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.