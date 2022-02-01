Look: Eli Manning Reacts To The Tom Brady Retirement

Earlier Tuesday, longtime NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league.

Reactions to the news came pouring in from all over the NFL landscape. Of course, the reaction wouldn’t be complete without a message from former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

“Hey Tom, I just want to congratulate you on an incredible NFL career,” Manning said. 22 years, seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs, I mean no one really did it better than you.”

“It was an honor and a privilege just to watch you compete, watch you play and to do it at such a high level for so long – in your 22nd year you were playing as good as you ever were. I watched you win a Super Bowl when I was in college, got to watch you win a few when I was in the NFL and I saw you win one when I was retired so that’s an impressive career right there.”

Congrats on your retirement Tom. pic.twitter.com/uXvRMO1BhE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 1, 2022

Of course, Manning’s message wouldn’t be complete without him mentioning the two Super Bowls in which the Giants beat Tom Brady and the Patriots.

“Good luck in retirement, congratulations on an incredible career and I appreciate your generosity in at least sharing a few of those Super Bowls with me,” Manning said.

With Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger retiring, the NFL will certainly look a little different in 2022.