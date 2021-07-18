Look: Eli Manning’s Tweet About His Brother Going Viral

The annual Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana is underway this weekend and Eli Manning is in attendance. But after a photoshoot, Eli Manning took to Twitter with a now-viral message for one of his brothers.

The photo Eli shared features him, his brother Peyton and his father Archie all in attendance. Missing in action is their brother Cooper – a fact that Eli made sure to rib his oldest brother over.

“25th year of the Manning Passing Academy. Cooper is MIA again,” Eli tweeted.

Eli Manning’s quickly went viral, garnering over 11,000 likes since yesterday. Fans love to see the Manning siblings go at it given how funny they’ve all proven to be in front of the camera.

25th year of the Manning Passing Academy. Cooper is MIA again. pic.twitter.com/t0cUjhXJF1 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) July 17, 2021

Unlike his father and brothers, Cooper Manning never played football in college, let alone at a professional level. A neck injury ended his playing career in high school, and he wound up getting a finance career instead.

That hasn’t stopped networks from pursuing jobs in sports media just as his brothers have. He’s received numerous gigs in sports media, where fans have quickly realized just how great he is when the lights are on.

One area where Cooper might wind up having his brothers beat is first one to sire an NFL quarterback. His son Arch is one of the most highly-touted prospects in college football history, and has offers from every major program in the country heading into his junior year of high school.

Your move, Eli.