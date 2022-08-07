Look: Embarrassing Buccaneers Training Camp Highlight Goes Viral

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reconsidered sharing a lowlight from Kyle Trask on their Twitter account.

However, it was already too late

Former cornerback Eric Crocker saved the footage of Jamel Dean picking off a poor pass from Trask. While the team likely meant to celebrate their defensive back, social media users rarely seek out the positives.

According to The Athletic's Greg Auman, Trask threw two more interceptions during Sunday's practice.

Had Tom Brady stayed retired, Trask could possibly be competing for the starting job this summer. Last year's second-round pick was a leading in-house option alongside veteran Blaine Gabbert.

However, he's now unlikely to unseat Gabbert for second-string duties behind Brady. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said Trask is probably heading toward another redshirt year without seeing any meaningful action.

“And sometimes it doesn’t feel like it maybe necessarily at the time, but I think he would tell you that he needs another year,” Christensen said of Trask in May, per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “He kind of has a methodical development to him that I think he’s following the same pattern he followed in high school and college.”

This errant throw verifies that theory, but one bad play from a practice in early August shouldn't define the 24-year-old's future.