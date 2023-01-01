Look: Epic Packers' Kickoff Return Highlight Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are gaining steam toward an improbable playoff push.

Green Bay can close Sunday in a tie for the NFC's last remaining playoff spot by defeating the Minnesota Vikings. Keisean Nixon got the Packers off to a great start.

The 25-year-old returned a kickoff out of the end zone for a 105-yard touchdown. Nixon gave Green Bay a 7-3 lead less than five minutes into the game at Lambeau Field.

Here's a look at the explosive score.

Nixon led the NFL with 825 kick-return yards before securing the longest score of the season. The cornerback also took a kickoff back 93 yards in last Sunday's 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

He didn't even open the season as Green Bay's returner. Amari Rodgers filled the role before getting released with five fumbles in November.

The Packers continued to make life easier for the offense when Darnell Savage returned a Kirk Cousins interception for a 75-yard score. Green Bay now has a 14-3 lead with only one passing yard from Aaron Rodgers.