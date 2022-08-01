Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us.

NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon.

Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here.

In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo for NFL on FOX's new team.

There are some new faces on FOX's No. 1 NFL team, as Troy Aikman and Joe Buck left for ESPN.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are replacing the No. 1 play-by-play man and analyst.