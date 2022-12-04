Look: Erin Andrews' Best Swimsuit Photos Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is one of the best sideline reporters in the game, constantly calling the biggest NFL games of the weekend for Fox Sports.

The prominent football reporter has a pretty big following on social media, too.

This weekend, some of Andrews' top swimsuit photos went viral thanks to Yahoo! Sports.

Andrews, like the athletes she covers, is always trying to stay fit.

“I work in football, right? So, I look at a lot of these guys, that I cover, and having a front row seat to the best and fastest and talented athletes out there, and how they take care of their bodies, the way they train, what they eat," she told Muscle and Fitness in 2021, adding, "I’m 43, and watching a 44-year-old Tom Brady kinda shocks everybody week in and week out … that really motivates me.”