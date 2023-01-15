Look: Erin Andrews' Favorite Swimsuit Photos Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It's Wild Card Day in the National Football League.

There are three games on tap for Sunday afternoon, including the New York Giants at the Minnesota Vikings, which will be featured on FOX.

Erin Andrews will be part of the call for that one.

The legendary sideline reporter has a big profile, both on and off of the field. Off the field, some of Andrews' top swimsuit shots have gone viral.

Some of Andrews' top swimsuit photos went viral on social media, thanks in part to Yahoo! Sports.

Andrews likes to stay fit.

“I work in football, right? So, I look at a lot of these guys, that I cover, and having a front row seat to the best and fastest and talented athletes out there, and how they take care of their bodies, the way they train, what they eat," she told Muscle and Fitness in 2021, adding, "I’m 43, and watching a 44-year-old Tom Brady kinda shocks everybody week in and week out … that really motivates me.”

The Giants and the Vikings, meanwhile, will kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.