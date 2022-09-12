Look: Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday Night

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Bucs beat the Cowboys, 19-3, on Sunday Night Football to open the 2022 regular season.

It was a pitiful game for Dallas, in more ways than one, as the NFC East franchise got trounced on national television and lost its franchise quarterback in the process.

Dak Prescott is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a hand injury. It's possible he could be back sooner than that, though he should miss at least a month.

Longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews had a one-word reaction to the first primetime game of the season.

That just about sums things up.

Cowboys fans, of course, are probably using another word to describe how they're feeling after Sunday night...