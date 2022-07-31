Look: Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Message For NFL Season

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

We are very ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

So, too, is Erin Andrews.

The longtime NFL reporter, who is remaining at Fox Sports despite the departures of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN, is very excited for the upcoming regular season.

Andrews took to her Instagram Story on Sunday afternoon with a three-word message.

"See you soon," she wrote.

We're one Sunday closer to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

It's a little more than a month away now.