Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday.

FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's No. 1 broadcast team. This year's squad will feature Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen in the booth. They're replacing Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will return as FOX's top sideline reporters.

On Wednesday night, Andrews expressed her excitement for this weekend's game.

Andrews tweeted, "We're back on SUNDAY."

The Cardinals looked sharp in their preseason opener, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 36-23. Trace McSorley had 163 passing yards, 32 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens, meanwhile, defeated the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game. Tyler Huntley completed 16-of-18 pass attempts for 109 yards.