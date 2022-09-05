Look: Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Admission On Outfit Problem

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews was dealing with a bit of a wardrobe malfunction during her tune-up preseason game on FOX last month.

The longtime FOX NFL sideline reporter opened up about her struggles with body suits.

Andrews, a former college dancer, has a self-described long torso, which isn't great for the body suit game.

The veteran NFL reporter opened up about her in-game struggles on her latest podcast episode with Charissa Thompson this week.

Respect Andrews for keeping it real with the audience. Sideline reporter life isn't always as glamorous as it looks.

Hopefully the outfit issues are better handled next weekend.