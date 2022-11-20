Look: Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Message For Men

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Sometimes, aggressiveness is good.

FOX NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews recently highlighted a conversation with Rams head coach Sean McVay, in which the Super Bowl-winning head coach came across extremely well.

A story was told about McVay demanding something in the locker room.

"Every once in a while the ladies like to be put in their place! (just not all the time so be careful )," Andrews' podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, tweeted.

Video of the conversation can be seen below:

What you now hear is men across the world taking down notes of Andrews and Thompson's comments.

We'll see both Erin and Charissa on the air for FOX today.