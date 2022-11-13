Look: Erin Andrews Is Praying For Buccaneers Star

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The NFL World is praying for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White.

Earlier this week, the Buccaneers linebacker lost his father, Carlos, who was only 45 years old.

"Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed away at age 45 on Thursday," Greg Auman reported on Friday night.

White played in Germany on Sunday and showed out for his family, recording a sack.

Following the game, tributes poured in for the Buccaneers defender.

Our thoughts continue to be with the White family during this difficult time.

May Carlos rest in peace.