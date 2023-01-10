Look: Erin Andrews Is Praying For Ex-NFL Running Back

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews is one of many sending good thoughts for former NFL running back Peyton Hillis.

Hillis, 36, is in critical condition in the intensive care unit after saving his children from drowning on a beach in Pensacola, Fla. last Thursday.

Hillis was airlifted to the hospital. As of Sunday, he was still in the ICU with kidney and lung issues, and according to WREG.com, Hillis' kidneys are still a "great concern."

Andrews offered her love and prayers for the former Arkansas and Cleveland Browns star on Twitter Monday afternoon.

The entire football world is hoping for some good news soon on Hillis. Seeing the miraculous recovery Damar Hamlin has made in the last week provides some hope for the retired father of two.

Keep the prayers and well-wishes coming as Hillis continues to fight for his life.