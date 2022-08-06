Look: Erin Andrews Modeling Video Is Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season where she'll resume her role as a sideline reporter for FOX. The 44-year-old still has some time to enjoy the offseason, though.

Andrews may be a full-time NFL sideline reporter, but she's also an occasional model from time to time.

She modeled for her own 'Wear By Erin Andrews' line this week. It looks like she had some fun during the photoshoot.

"I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for my @wearbyea team that makes me look like one! Can’t wait for you to see all our new gear! @cnaselli @meredithbaraf @thefenster @alyssafgreene @josetonydiaz @hvoron @nickkova @fanatics," she said on Instagram.

Erin Andrews may not be a full-time model, but she sure does look natural under the bright lights with the cameras pointed at her.

Andrews will resume her sideline reporting for the NFL on FOX next month when the 2022 season begins.