Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Emotional NFL Video

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The NFL revealed its rosters for the upcoming Pro Bowl game on Wednesday evening.

No team had a better announcement video than the Washington Commanders.

Video of Washington's Pro Bowl announcement has gone viral on social media.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews reacted on social media to the emotional video.

"Omg. I can’t. This is awesome. Come on," the longtime Fox Sports reporter tweeted.

It's tough to not get choked up watching the Washington Commanders' emotional video on social media.

Well done, Washington.