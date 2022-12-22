Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Emotional NFL Video
The NFL revealed its rosters for the upcoming Pro Bowl game on Wednesday evening.
No team had a better announcement video than the Washington Commanders.
Video of Washington's Pro Bowl announcement has gone viral on social media.
FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews reacted on social media to the emotional video.
"Omg. I can’t. This is awesome. Come on," the longtime Fox Sports reporter tweeted.
It's tough to not get choked up watching the Washington Commanders' emotional video on social media.
Well done, Washington.