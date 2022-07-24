Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Kelly Stafford's Racy Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford went viral this week.

Kelly Stafford had quite the outfit - and Instagram post - following her husband's Super Bowl ring ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Matthew Stafford cropped his wife out of his Instagram post - his first one ever - so Kelly Stafford returned the favor.

"We look good together. @matthewstafford 💍," she joked.

Longtime NFL reporter Erin Andrews appreciated the move from Mrs. Stafford.

"Kelllllllllllllllllllly B!!!!!!!! My girl" she wrote.

Charissa Thompson appreciated it, as well.

"D E A D … and also 🔥" she added.

Well played, Kelly.