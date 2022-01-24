Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To NFL Playoff Craziness

Not even longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews could handle how amazing (and stressful) tonight’s Bills-Chiefs playoff game was.

As Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes ran and passed their teams up and down the field in what was one of the most thrilling NFL postseason games of all-time, Andrew summed up how a lot of people watching at home were feeling.

“I’m eating and drinking my feelings right now,” Andrews tweeted.

We doubt that Andrews was the only one doing that during Kansas City’s 42-36 overtime win. The game featured 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation, including a game-tying 48-yard field goal by the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker after Mahomes moved his team 45 yards in 10 seconds to set up the kick.

As incredible as this game was, the entire divisional playoff round was amazing. All four games ended with a game-winning score on the final play, with the Bengals, 49ers and Rams all kicking “walk-off” field goals and the Chiefs winning on a Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce touchdown pass.

We’ve got two great matchups on the docket for next weekend, and it seems unlikely that either can live up to what we just watched the last two days.