Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Special Sports Illustrated Cover

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The July edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine is a special one.

The cover features Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders and two of his top players - his son/quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and his top recruit, Travis Hunter.

It's a cool cover and story.

Longtime college football and NFL reporter Erin Andrews reacted on Twitter to the cover.

"That cover tho," she tweeted.

The full Sports Illustrated cover on Deion Sanders and his Jackson State program can be read here.