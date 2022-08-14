Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The Scary J.J. Watt News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

What's worse than seeing a mouse or a cockroach in your home? Seeing a snake...

That's what J.J. Watt experienced on Saturday, though.

The Arizona Cardinals star revealed that he saw what he believed to be a baby rattlesnake in the corner of his bathroom on Saturday morning.

It's pretty terrifying.

Longtime NFL reporter Erin Andrews had a pretty appropriate reaction on social media.

Well said, Erin.

Thankfully, the news wasn't as scary as initially believed. Watt confirmed that the snake in his bathroom was not a baby rattlesnake.

Instead, it was something non-venomous.

Cardinals fans can breathe a sigh of relief...