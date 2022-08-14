Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The Scary J.J. Watt News
What's worse than seeing a mouse or a cockroach in your home? Seeing a snake...
That's what J.J. Watt experienced on Saturday, though.
The Arizona Cardinals star revealed that he saw what he believed to be a baby rattlesnake in the corner of his bathroom on Saturday morning.
It's pretty terrifying.
Longtime NFL reporter Erin Andrews had a pretty appropriate reaction on social media.
Well said, Erin.
Thankfully, the news wasn't as scary as initially believed. Watt confirmed that the snake in his bathroom was not a baby rattlesnake.
Instead, it was something non-venomous.
Cardinals fans can breathe a sigh of relief...