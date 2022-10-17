Look: Erin Andrews Reveals 'Best Part' Of Sunday's Assignment

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team was at Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets game on Sunday.

While the game was a fun one - for the Jets, anyway - it was not the best part of Erin Andrews' day.

The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter points to a pregame moment with Greg Olsen's son and Aaron Rodgers.

"T.J. Olsen had a heart transplant a year ago. He told his dad, @gregolsen88 , that his one wish was to go to Green Bay and meet @AaronRodgers12 . That happened on Sunday, and the smile T.J. had on his face said it all," FOX Sports: NFL tweeted.

It was a really special moment.

"best part of the day @AaronRodgers12 🙏🙏," Andrews tweeted.

Well done, Aaron Rodgers.