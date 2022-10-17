Look: Erin Andrews Reveals 'Best Part' Of Sunday's Assignment
FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team was at Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets game on Sunday.
While the game was a fun one - for the Jets, anyway - it was not the best part of Erin Andrews' day.
The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter points to a pregame moment with Greg Olsen's son and Aaron Rodgers.
"T.J. Olsen had a heart transplant a year ago. He told his dad, @gregolsen88 , that his one wish was to go to Green Bay and meet @AaronRodgers12 . That happened on Sunday, and the smile T.J. had on his face said it all," FOX Sports: NFL tweeted.
It was a really special moment.
"best part of the day @AaronRodgers12 🙏🙏," Andrews tweeted.
Well done, Aaron Rodgers.