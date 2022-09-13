Look: Erin Andrews Reveals What Tom Brady Smells Like

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was asked about Tom Brady eventually joining the network.

Andrews doesn't currently have any advice to share for Brady. She did, however, say that he always smells fantastic.

"I don't feel like Tom Brady needs advice on anything," Andrews said. "Knowing Tom on and off the field, the guy always smells fantastic. I can say that because my husband is always like, 'Did you smell this guy?' He changes up his cologne, and I know this because it's always a 'Hey, can you find out what Tom's wearing?' Because it turns into a stocking stuffer for my husband."

When asked what type of cologne Brady wears, Andrews said he uses one from Tom Ford.

Andrews shared this segment with Paquette on Twitter.

Paquette had a pretty hilarious reaction to this exchange.

"Hahaha I would honestly be so disappointed if he didn’t smell incredible," she tweeted. "The honor of catching a whiff!"

Honestly, Paquette is right. We should expect greatness from Brady in all departments.

Brady is expected to join FOX once his NFL career comes to an end.