Look: Erin Andrews' Shoes Going Viral On Sunday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

NFL players have been wearing special cleats this season to help raise money for St. Jude's, the children's hospital.

Erin Andrews is getting in on the action, as well.

The longtime NFL on FOX sideline reporter rocked some special Nike shoes to help raise money for the children's hospital. Andrews shared a link to the shoes on Sunday afternoon.

You can bid on the shoes to help raise money for St. Jude's.

"Bid now on these @erinandrews custom cleats to support @stjude at the link in our bio!🦋 #MyCauseMyCleats," NFL Auction announced.

Andrews is a big fan.

"Love these!!!! @kotakustoms," she wrote on social media this week.

It's pretty cool to see someone like Andrews getting involved in the action.

She will be on the call of the Buccaneers at 49ers game on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is currently scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be airing on FOX.