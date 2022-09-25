Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season.

The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

Last weekend, Andrews and Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team were in New Orleans, watching the Buccaneers come from behind to take down the Saints.

Andrews' sideline outfit went viral on social media during the NFC South contest.

The shoes are a particularly cool look for the longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter.

Perhaps she'll top them this weekend, though.

Tampa Bay is set to host Green Bay in the primetime game of the week in the NFC.