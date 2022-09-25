Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers.

Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat.

Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon, and it's always good to protect yourself from the sun, right?

It's a strong look from Andrews on Sunday afternoon, that is for sure.

Tampa Bay and Green Bay are playing on FOX.