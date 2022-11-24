Look: Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit Is Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is in the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving.

The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game has kicked off this evening. FOX's No. 1 broadcasting crew is on the call for this one.

Andrews is rocking quite the red outfit on FOX during the broadcast.

The FOX reporter and NFL Network's Jane Slater are both rocking similar colorful outfits.

Andrews' outfit is trending on social media.

Andrews has worked the Thanksgiving game for more than a decade straight.

The Cowboys are currently leading the Giants, 7-3, on Thursday afternoon.

The NFC East showdown between two 7-3 teams is airing live on FOX.