Look: Erin Andrews Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a little more than two months away at this point.

It's about to be busy season for veteran NFL reporter Erin Andrews.

So, the longtime NFL on FOX reporter is making sure to get in her vacation time now.

Andrews and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, recently took a pretty cool trip.

Andrews' former FOX partner, Troy Aikman, appreciated the scenery.

"So fun!" he wrote on Instagram.

Aikman will be calling games for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this upcoming season.

Andrews, meanwhile, will be back at FOX.