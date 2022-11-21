Look: ESPN Analyst Apologizes To The Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark has issued an apology to the Dallas Cowboys.

Last week, the former NFL defensive back turned ESPN analyst predicted the Cowboys defense would get shredded by Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense.

That, of course, did not happen.

Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, Clark issued an apology.

"Dear, Dan Quinn, Joe Whitt Jr, @TrevonDiggs , @Jayronkearse8 , @MicahhParsons11 , & @donlwilson6 . My bad! I was wrong. Y’all kicked a whole game of azz. I apologize. Publicly," he wrote.

You have to respect Clark for issuing an apology, especially in public fashion like that.

The Cowboys improved to 7-3 on the year with Sunday's blowout win over the Vikings.

Dallas will now host New York on Thanksgiving Day in a matchup of NFC East foes.