ESPN's Computer Model Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its pick for the upcoming NFL season.
The 2022 NFL regular season is set to begin in less than a month. We're a couple of weeks into the preseason, with Week 1 of the regular season just three weeks away.
Who's going to play for the Super Bowl when it's all said and done this year?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its prediction:
- Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams
ESPN's computer model has the Bills taking down the Rams this year, giving Buffalo a championship.