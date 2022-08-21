ESPN's Computer Model Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Who will meet in the Super Bowl this year?



ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its pick for the upcoming NFL season.

The 2022 NFL regular season is set to begin in less than a month. We're a couple of weeks into the preseason, with Week 1 of the regular season just three weeks away.

Who's going to play for the Super Bowl when it's all said and done this year?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its prediction:

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

ESPN's computer model has the Bills taking down the Rams this year, giving Buffalo a championship.