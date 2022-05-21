Look: ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's Worst Team

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Who will be the National Football League's worst team during the 2022 regular season?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its picks.

According to ESPN's computer model, the Chicago Bears will be the worst team in the league for the upcoming 2022 regular season.

Chicago has the worst FPI ranking of any team in the league heading into the summer.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Bears, led by second-year quarterback Justin Fields, will look to take a step forward heading into the 2022 season.

However, ESPN's Football Power Index is clearly not high on the NFC North team.

You can view ESPN's full projections here.