Look: ESPN Computer's Final Preseason Super Bowl Prediction

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the national anthem during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The first week of the 2022 NFL regular season has finally arrived.

Kickoff is set for Thursday night, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in the first game of the year.

We'll then have a full Sunday slate, along with Monday Night Football action.

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has its final preseason Super Bowl prediction ready to go.

Bills over Rams.

Coincidentally, the Rams and the Bills are set to meet in the first game of the 2022 regular season.

ESPN's computer model believes we'll get a rematch in the Super Bowl.