Look: ESPN MNF Crew Wearing A Special Look In Booth Tonight

There’s plenty of reasons to be excited about Monday Night Football this evening. One of those reasons includes the 50th anniversary of the weekly primetime game itself.

The Las Vegas Raiders are all set to host the New Orleans Saints tonight at the new and luxurious Allegiant Stadium. By the looks of it, Allegiant Stadium already has the look of one of the best venues in all of football. Hopefully, the Raiders’ can match their stadium’s brilliance with excellent on-field play.

The new Allegiant Stadium and Raiders-Saints game aren’t the only reasons there’s excitement about tonight’s broadcast. Tonight marks the 50th anniversary of Monday Night Football. The broadcast booth celebrated the anniversary in a special way.

Monday night’s play-by-play crew – featuring Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Steve Levy – all donned yellow ABC blazers in commemoration of MNF’s 50th anniversary. Take a look below.

The new MNF crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick are wearing the old ABC Sports yellow blazers to honor the 50th anniversary of MNF. pic.twitter.com/MV6O58HObL — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) September 22, 2020

The yellow blazers, of course, pay tribute to ABC’s original wardrobe back when Monday Night Football made its debut 50 years ago. The vintage blazers were worn by the original crew which consisted of Keith Jackson, Howard Cosell and Don Meredith.

Unfortunately, ESPN has been unable to find a quality broadcasting team for Monday Night Football as of late. This season’s crew of Griese, Levy and Riddick is hoping to be a mainstay for years to come.

You can catch this evening’s Monday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints right now on ESPN and ABC.