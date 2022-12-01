Look: ESPN NFL Analyst Under Fire For Offensive Remark

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: Football Player Bart Scott attends the 2014 Super Bowl Kickoff Players Party at Pranna Restaurant on January 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Bart Scott made an insensitive comment about Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries.

During Thursday's Get Up, the ESPN panel discussed which quarterback they'd prefer over the next decade between Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. When Dan Graziano asked if health concerns factored into nobody picking the Miami Dolphins signal-caller, Scott made an ill-timed joke.

"He's one hit away from being Pat White," Scott said.

Scott smirked after his remark. Damien Woody and Tim Hasselbeck laughed.

During his rookie season with the Dolphins, White got carted off the field on a stretcher after a hard hit from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ike Taylor. The former West Virginia star switched paths to baseball and joined a concussion lawsuit against the NFL, but he dropped out to attempt an NFL comeback in 2013.

Fans were disgusted by Scott's comment.

Tagovailoa left Week 3's game with what appeared to be a head injury, but the Dolphins claimed he fell because of a back issue. Four days later, he got carted off the field after suffering a frightening concussion.

The Dolphins faced intense scrutiny for how they handled the situation, but the quarterback returned after missing only two games.

Head injuries are no laughing matter, especially with so many players posthumously diagnosed with CTE. One would think Scott, a former linebacker, would know better than to make light of Tua's situation.