Look: ESPN Predicts Top 10 Picks Of 2023 NFL Draft

It's always draft season for ESPN analyst Matt Miller. On Tuesday's edition of Get Up, he unveiled his latest 2023 NFL mock draft.

Miller's latest projections have Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. going No. 1 overall to the New York Jets. He finished the 2021 season with 101 total tackles and 17.5 sacks.

The second pick in Miller's latest mock draft is Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Miller has Smith-Njigba going to the Chicago Bears.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud round out the top five for Miller.

Stroud, one of the top quarterbacks in the country, is projected to end up on the Atlanta Falcons. Miller compared him to Los Angeles Chargers gunslinger Justin Herbert.

Here's the rest of the top 10 from Miller:

Perhaps the most interesting part about Miller's latest mock draft is that he has five quarterbacks going inside the top 10. C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis, Jaren Hall and Tyler Van Dyke are all considered top-10 picks in Miller's eyes.

Of course, Miller's projections will change as the year goes on. That being said, it seems like the 2023 quarterback class could be one of the best we've seen in recent years.