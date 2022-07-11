Look: ESPN Releases Statement Addressing Matthew Berry's Departure

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 15: Matthew Berry, Senior Fantasy Analyst at ESPN speaks onstage at 'Fantasy Sports: Changing The Fan Experience Daily' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW) Amy E. Price/Getty Images

Matthew Berry is no longer a company man for ESPN.

On Monday, the fantasy football guru announced he's leaving The Worldwide Leader after 15 years. After Berry broke the unexpected news on Twitter, ESPN released a statement accepting the Talented Mr. Roto's decision to explore new ventures.

"Matthew Berry expressed a desire to explore new opportunities beyond ESPN," the statement read. "After discussing it with him, we agreed to support it. Since joining 15 years ago, Matthew has provided a distinctive and creative voice and been a catalyst in the proliferation of fantasy sports. He is dedicated and talented, and we wish him the best in his next endeavor."

ESPN then confirmed its commitment to fantasy sports and promised upcoming announcements regarding details for the 2022 football season.

A pioneer in the fantasy sports industry, Berry helped fantasy football gain mainstream notoriety through his Love/Hate columns, TV appearances, and the Fantasy Focus podcast. He expressed a fondness for his time at ESPN while wishing fans luck with all their Flex plays, trades, and Monday Night Football miracles.

"Here is a sentence I never thought I can confirm that after 15 amazing years, I am leaving ESPN," Berry wrote. "When I came to the company in 2007, fantasy football was a niche of a niche, and ESPN was way behind the market leader. And now, many years later, I am so incredibly proud of all the work we have done together to bring fantasy football into the mainstream and, specifically, make ESPN the leading game and content destination for fantasy players everywhere."

It's sad news for fantasy aficionados, but perhaps he'll be back to offer lineup advice a in a new endeavor.