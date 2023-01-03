Look: ESPN Releases Statement On The 5-Minute Warmup

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals speak during the suspension of their game following the injury of Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

During Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals, ESPN reported that the NFL originally told players they would have five minutes to warm up before play resumed following the on-field collapse of Buffalo's Damar Hamlin.

The NFL has denied that happened, and now ESPN has released a statement further explaining its stance on what took place.

"There was constant communication in real time between ESPN and league and game officials," the ESPN statement reads. "As a result of that, we reported that we were told in the moment and immediately updated fans as new information was learned. This was an unprecedented, rapidly-evolving circumstance. All night long, we refrained from speculation."

ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck first mentioned the "five-minute warmup" during the broadcast last night.

“I’m not sure where that came from,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said late Monday night. “Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up. Frankly, the only thing that we asked was that [referee] Shawn [Smith] communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best. So I’m not sure where that came from. Five-minute warmup never crossed my mind, personally. And I was the one . . . that was communicating with the Commissioner. We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. And that’s not a place that we should ever be in.”

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and had to be revived on the field. He is currently in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.