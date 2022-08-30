Look: ESPN Reveals Its No. 1 NFL Player This Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meets with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

ESPN's annual NFL player rankings are out, and there is a familiar face at the top.

For the third consecutive year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been voted the top player in the league by ESPN's panel of 50-plus experts.

Following Mahomes on the list are the Aarons, Donald and Rodgers, Cooper Kupp and Josh Allen.

Interestingly, Tom Brady, who was No. 1 on the NFL Top 100 voted on by players, only checked in at No. 20 on the ESPN list.

Mahomes, meanwhile, finished eighth in this year's NFL Top 100 after being ranked No. 1 in 2021.

Mahomes, who is looking to lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl after a disappointing AFC Championship Game loss last year, will open the season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11.

In Week 2, Mahomes will face the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert, who came in at No. 11 in the ESPN rankings.