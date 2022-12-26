Look: ESPN's Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the national anthem during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model has updated its Super Bowl prediction.

Following the games that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the big game.

According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, the two Super Bowl teams will be:

Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills

ESPN's computer model likes the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, to take home the Super Bowl this year.

Hurts is currently injured, though he's reportedly going to push to play this weekend.

You can view ESPN's full projections here.