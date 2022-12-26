Look: ESPN's Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction
ESPN's computer model has updated its Super Bowl prediction.
Following the games that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the big game.
According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, the two Super Bowl teams will be:
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills
ESPN's computer model likes the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, to take home the Super Bowl this year.
Hurts is currently injured, though he's reportedly going to push to play this weekend.
You can view ESPN's full projections here.