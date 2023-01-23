Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the national anthem during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Who will advance to the Super Bowl?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its prediction for the game.

According to the Football Power Index, we're going to get: Chiefs vs. Eagles.

The Football Power Index gives the Chiefs a 65.4 percent chance to beat the Bengals, while giving the Eagles a 64.2 percent chance to beat the 49ers.

The conference championship games will be played on Sunday, with the NFC kicking off at 3 p.m. E.T. and the AFC kicking off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

It should be a fun Sunday.