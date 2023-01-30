Look: ESPN's Computer Reveals Its Super Bowl Prediction

Getty Images.

The Super Bowl matchup is set.

Two weeks from yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. The game pits the two No. 1 seeds against each other.

Who will come out victorious?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its prediction.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Philadelphia Eagles will come out on top - barely.

ESPN's Football Power Index is giving the Eagles a 50.2 percent chance to win, giving the Chiefs a 49.8 percent chance to get the victory.

That's almost as close as it gets.

The 2023 Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. from Arizona in two weeks.