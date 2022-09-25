Look: ESPN's Dianna Russini Announces Big Personal News

Houston, TX - January 20, 2020 - TDECU Stadium: Dianna Russini (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini had some news of her own to share on Sunday morning.

Russini, who's typically reporting on players and coaches around the league, shared some big personal news on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" this morning.

The longtime NFL insider is pregnant with her second child.

Russini announced the news in somewhat of a surprise on Sunday morning.

Congrats to the ESPN NFL insider and her husband on the great news!

We wish all the best to Russini and her family.