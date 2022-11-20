Look: Every NFL Team Ranked From Healthiest To Most Injured

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of Alltel Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts come into town to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 9, 2003 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 28-23. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

The NFL is often considered a game of attrition that gives healthiest teams a huge advantage.

A FOX Sports injury analyst, Dr. Matt Provencher, developed a "Banged Up Score" (BUS) to determine which teams have been most and least affected by injuries. While health isn't always a guarantee or hindrance to success, it has certainly impacted some squads this season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have only gone 3-7 despite being the healthiest NFL team. They don't have too many injuries to nurse during their Week 11 bye.

But health has helped the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. While they're currently facing injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jordan Davis, respectively, they haven't lost as many key contributors as other Super Bowl contenders.

Kansas City should consider its relative fortune when looking at its Week 11 opponent. The Los Angeles Chargers have lost Joey Bosa, J.C. Jackson, and Rashawn Slater to significant injuries and are hoping to bring back injured wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for the AFC West showdown.

However, the Chargers aren't the league's most injured team. That dubious distinction belongs to the New Orleans Saints. Marshon Lattimore, Cameron Jordan, and Pete Werner are among some key players who will miss Week 11's game for a squad that placed Michael Thomas on the IR and hasn't given the offense back to Jameis Winston.

Health hasn't allotted much help to the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Vikings will look to remain relatively intact before a probable postseason bid. Although injuries have derailed the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Rams, the Titans improved to 7-3 on Thursday night despite possessing the third-worst BUS.