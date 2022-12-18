Look: Ex-Patriots Star Is Furious With NFL's Referees

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills left Saturday with a thrilling 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins. Bills fans enjoyed the snowy evening at Orchard Park, but a former AFC East foe didn't appreciate the ending.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman criticized the officiating on Twitter.

"Sick and tired of refs deciding games," Edelman wrote late Saturday night. "Clean it up NFL."

He didn't clarify his gripe, but Edelman might have disliked a critical pass interference call on Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou in the closing minute. Instead of attempting a long field goal in adverse conditions, the 21-yard penalty put Buffalo in the red zone with a fresh set of downs.

Tyler Bass kicked a 25-yard field goal to break the tie as time expired.

It's admittedly frustrating to see an offense rewarded for an underthrown pass. However, Kohou had his back to the ball and clearly impeded Isaiah McKenzie's path.

NFL referees will call that every time without hesitation. That doesn't change when the play occurs at a big moment.

While Edelman didn't like the officiating, Patriots fans should appreciate the outcome. The Pats can match the Dolphins at 8-6 by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, which may come in handy during a tight AFC wild-card race.